Judith Ann "Judy" Frost Quesinberry, 73 of Galax, departed this life peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Judy was born October 9, 1946 to Eugene H. Frost and June C. Bartlett Frost, who preceded her in death. She was raised in the Fairview Community and attended school in Grayson County and Galax.

Left to cherish memories of her are husband of 56 years, 3 months and 26 days, James Wingfield Quesinberry; two daughters, Teresa Elaine Hodge of Cana and Georgia Elizabeth Bryant of Galax; sister, Gena Rhena Rippey of Baywood; grandsons, Alex Whalen of Roanoke and Spenser Kyle Hodge of Rural Retreat; granddaughters, Holly Luana Bryant Collins of Hillsville and Katlin June Bryant of Cana; and two great-grandsons, Ryan Michael Taylor of Elkin, NC and Kayden James Bryant of Hillsville.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 Am with Don Sizemore and Michael Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
