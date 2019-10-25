|
|
|
Judy Gravley, 71, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Galax Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Gravley was born in Carroll County to the late Otis and Daisy Lea Durnil Gardner. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gravley; and sons, Terry Wayne Gravley and Ricky Gravley.
Survivors include her daughter, Amee Gravley and husband,Brian Justice; three grandchildren, Jacob Justice, Dakota Justice and wife, Felicia and McKenzie Justice; and great-granddaughter, Kailey Justice.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019