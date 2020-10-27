1/
Julie Maxine Stanley
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Maxine Stanley, 68, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home. Ms. Stanley was born in Fries, Virginia to the late Clarence Calvin and Ada Lala Kirby Snow.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Walls and husband, Jansen; son, Chris Semones and wife, Missy; brothers, Gene Snow and Leland Snow; sisters, Gladese Kirby and Connie Frazier; and grandchildren, Jonah Walls, Jadyn Walls, Kaitland Semones, Zakkary Semones, Toby Semones, and Hailey Semones.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.


Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved