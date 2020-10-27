Julie Maxine Stanley, 68, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home. Ms. Stanley was born in Fries, Virginia to the late Clarence Calvin and Ada Lala Kirby Snow.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Walls and husband, Jansen; son, Chris Semones and wife, Missy; brothers, Gene Snow and Leland Snow; sisters, Gladese Kirby and Connie Frazier; and grandchildren, Jonah Walls, Jadyn Walls, Kaitland Semones, Zakkary Semones, Toby Semones, and Hailey Semones.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.