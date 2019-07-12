June Marilyn Mitchell, 85, of Sylvatus Community of Carroll County, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Mitchell was born in Rockingham, NC to the late Guy and Evelyn Nesbit Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Mitchell; daughter, Melanie Kay Mitchell; and brothers, Dewey Smith, James Smith and Joe Smith.

Survivors include her son, William (Billy) Earl Mitchell, Jr. of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Mitchell Patton and Christopher of Galax; granddaughter, Emily Morgan Patton; special friends, Libby Bowman and Rebecca (Becky) Sheffey; and several special nieces and nephews.

June was the first resident advocate at South West Virginia Training Center. She served her country with NSA during the cold war from 1957 until 1959.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Dinwiddie Presbyterian Church at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Dinwiddie Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.