Katherine B. Turman, 94, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia passed awayon Friday, October 2, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows Health and Rehab. She was born on February 16, 1926 to the late Lee Baker and Francy Lester Baker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Cleatus Turman,three sisters, one brother,and one grandchild, Sheldon Turman. Mrs. Turman is survived by her daughters, Mary Jessup, of Laurel Fork; Carolyn Crowder and husband Barry, of Reidsville, North Carolina; sons, Joe Turman and wife Joy, of Meadows of Dan; James Turman and wife Yvonne, of Laurel Fork, Virginia; brother and sister-in-law, Iley and Mary Ann Baker, of Kernersville, North Carolina; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Reed Island Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Howard Nester officiating. Burial will follow in the Blanchett Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service at at the church.