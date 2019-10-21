|
|
|
Kathleen "Kathe" Ann Roberts, 62 of Laurel Fork, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Salem Health and Rehab. Mrs. Roberts was born in Erie, PA to the late Frank Raymond and Evelyn Lois Goss. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Roberts.
Survivors include her brothers, Dennis Raymond Goss (Karen) and Theodore Howard Goss (Cheryl); sisters, Marla Elaine Bannier (William) and Brenda Marie Horne (John); several nieces and nephews; special friends, Julia Frazier and Mindy Brumbaugh; special ladies from Gospel Chapel Church; and cat, Joey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Gospel Chapel Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Stephen Puckett and Pastor Winston Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019