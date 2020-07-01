Kenneth "Wayne" Jones, 69, of Woodlawn passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Ruby Jones; brother, Jerry Jones.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years Carolyn Jones; daughter, Brittany Jones and Terry Brannock; grandson, Luke Peters, Jeremiah Brannock and Malachi Brannock ; granddaughter, Savannah Jones; sister, Darlene Jones; brother, David Jones and girlfriend "Queen" Elizabeth; special niece and spouse, Karen Avelar and Luis Felipe Avelar; special friend, Randy White; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; numerous friends and hunting buddies.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Church of God of Prophecy in Poplar Camp with Pastor Lonnie Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jones family.