Kimberly Alison Rector, 19, of Fries passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born April 16, 1999 in Sparta, NC. She is preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Sandra Rector.

Survivors include mother, Jackie Childress and husband, Lee of Fries; father, Randall Rector and wife, Melissa of Sparta, NC; sister, Shenandoah Childress of Fries; brother, Sam Hodges of Myrtle Beach, SC; maternal grandfather, Willis Kellar of Rock Hill, SC; maternal step grandmother, Cheryl Childress of Fries; several aunts and uncles also survive.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. at High Country Services. Rev. Danny Talley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery, Pine Mountain Community. Family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4pm until 9pm at High Country Services.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to the family c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, VA 24333.

