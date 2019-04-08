Lanzie Carroll Horton, Sr., 76 of Hillsville, VA passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home. Mr. Horton was born in Carroll County on July 6, 1942 to the late Wingo Horton and Lettie Alderman Horton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rush, Clayton, McKinley, Cecil, and Omer Horton; sisters, Ila Goad, Irene Beasley, and Edna Lawson; and his first wife, Jeanette Horton.

Survivors include his loving wife and caregiver, Rachel Quesenberry Horton of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Lanzie Horton, Jr. & Lora of Millersburg, OH, Tony Horton and Patty of Hillsville, and Ritchie Horton and Wendy of Wytheville; daughter and husband, Kathy Rutherford and Steve of Woodlawn; step-daughter, Priscilla Huff and husband, Danny; brother; Raper Horton of Austinville; sister-in-law, Dorothy Horton of Hillsville; grandchildren, Dustin Largen, Kerri Rutherford, Caden Horton, and Rylan Horton; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Huff, Ashley Huff, Melissa Bailey, and Adam, Brandon and Steve Pinson; thirteen step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice and Access Home Health for all their care.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Randy Sutphin and Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderman Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.