Larry Wilburn Davis, 72, of Hillsville, Virginia went to his eternal home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. His kindness, giant smile, and strong faith made him many friends along life's journey.

Larry was a member of Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He joined the church at age 15 after an experience of grace at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church in Bel Air, Maryland. Attending church and traveling to special services was a blessing all his life.

Born and raised in Maryland, Larry graduated from Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland. Larry proudly served his country in the Air Force, including a year in Vietnam. He later lived in Bristol, Chilhowie, Roanoke, and Hillsville after a career with Lowe's Home Improvement.

Son of the late Howard Melvin Davis, Sr., and Sibyl Louise Walton Davis, Larry is survived by his loving wife, Margaret and their three children, Karen Kite (Bill), Joseph Davis (Angie), and Emily Norman (Phil). Larry was a loving grandfather to Ali, Bryce, Hunter, Abby, Hannah, Sarah, and Davis. He is also survived by his siblings, Leonard Davis, Howard Davis, John Davis, and Susie Taylor, as well as special mother-in-law June Wright Fields, sister-in-law Loretta Wise, brothers-in-law: Jim Wright and Steve Wright. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by father-in-law James (Sonny) Wright and sisters-in-law Barbara Hubble and Rebecca Davis.

A special thank you to Southwest Virginia Home Health and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and compassion.

Services will be held Tuesday July 7, 2020 in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Elder Steven Bloyd and Elder Eddie Bunn officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at 2:30 PM in the St. Clair's Bottom Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 408 Whitetop Road, Chilhowie, Virginia. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church, in Woodlawn, Virginia, Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church in Bel Air, Maryland, or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 1477 Carrolton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.