Laura Lou Emma Strickland Snow, 103 of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Mrs. Snow was born on January 17, 1917 to Hattie and Cabel Strickland from the Elkspur/Fancy Gap community. She was raised in a family of 9 children.
Emma married Isaac T. Snow on July 18, 1936 and they raised 6 children.
When Emma was in better health, she enjoyed gardening, flowers and she always enjoyed her children. Emma made quilts and enjoyed doing handwork such as knitting. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed reading and gathering with her family. Emma loved the church and loved making kraut and working with her United Methodist Women's group. Her faith has always been strong and she raised her children to know, love and respect God.
In addition to her parents, husband and siblings, Mrs. Snow was also preceded in death by a son, Gene Snow and a granddaughter, Kellie Bodnar.
Mrs. Snow is survived by her children and spouses, Alladean McMillian, Ethel Coalson and Mac, Doug Snow and Carolyn, Joann Iroler, and Bob Snow and Dana; daughter-in-law, Jean Snow; brother, Roger Strickland; grandchildren and spouses, Vicky Beckner and Barry, Anna Berck and David, Tammy Brown and Bodge, Bradley Coalson and Theresa, Kevin McMillian, Brenda Raynor and Mike, Greg Snow and Kristi, Steven Snow and Tina, Tom Snow and Kay, and Martha Walker and Joe; grandson-in-law, Richard Bodnar; several great and great-great grandchildren; and special friend, Katie Adams.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Morris Cemetery with Pastor Kaye Seay officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fancy Gap United Methodist Church 578 Old Appalachian Trail, Fancy Gap, VA 24328. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020