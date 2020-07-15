Laura Ousley, 60, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Mrs. Ousley was born in Galax, Virginia to the late Whitt and Elsie Dickerson Melton. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by siblings, Mary Melton, Jesse Melton, and Roy Melton.

Survivors include her husband, David Ousley of the home; children and spouses, Peggy Marie and Chad Edwards of Mt. Airy, NC, James Ray Gardner of Hillsville, Amanda Lee and Daniel Bullion of Galax, and Timmy Allen Melton of Galax; sister, Peggy Wilmouth of Galax; and several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with pastor Scott Flippin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery at Cranberry. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.