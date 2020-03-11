Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Leeila Jessup
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Leeila "Leekie" Jessup

Leeila "Leekie" Jessup Obituary

Leeila "Leekie" Jessup, 91, of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Jessup was born in Carroll County to Edgar and Mazie Morris Harryman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leon Custis Jessup and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Garry and Janice Jessup of Fancy Gap and Wayne & Denise Jessup of Galax; grandchildren, Barry and Vicky, Tabitha and Tom, Denean, and Kenny and Suzie; five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Barry Clement officiating. Burial will follow in the Reed Island Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Reed Island Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Turman 4081 Bellspur Road, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
