Lena Crotts Goad, 88 of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Goad was born in Cana, Virginia to the late Carl & Laura McMillian Crotts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Goad and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy and Ronald Lundy of Hillsville and Alice and Ralph Alger of Woodlawn; brothers, Emmett Crotts and Charlie Crotts, both of Cana; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gardner Cemetery with Pastor Garry Allen officiating.