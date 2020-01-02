|
|
|
Leonard Dale "Curley" Sifford, 71, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Sifford was born in Staunton, VA to the late Warren and Delorsa Cochran Sifford. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sons, Tony Sifford and Frankie Sifford.
Curley served as a deacon of Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church and worked for B&B Tire for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Lovill Sifford of the home; precious daughter, Angela Sifford Nichols; special children, Brian and Ruthy; grandchildren and spouses, W. Isaac Sifford and Courtney, Hannah Sifford Garcia and Johnny; John C. Nichols, and Wesley D. Nichols; great-grandchildren, Harleigh, Avarie, Danny, Natalee, Jaxon, Miranda, and Aavin; sister, Mary Sifford; and brothers, Billy Sifford and Warren "Pete" Sifford and wife, Mae; and several special nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Davis Bays, Elder Ronnie Mills, Elder Richard Gillispie, Pastor Jeff Pickett, and Elder Joe Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM. Inurnment will be in the White Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church c/o Debbie Mills 1326 Grove Lane, Mt. Airy, NC 27030, to the Carroll Christmas Fund 235 W. Stuart Drive, Hillsville, VA 24343 or the of the Twin Counties 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020