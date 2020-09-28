Leslie Alonzo Puckett, 80, of Hillsville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Puckett was born in Hillsville, Virginia to the late Leslie Roosevelt and Ocie Ellen Marshall Puckett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sons, Ronald Daniel Puckett and Leslie Kevin Puckett; sisters and brothers-in-law, Reva and Foy Hawks and Iva Lee and J.B. Walston; and niece, Pat Walston.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Puckett; granddaughter, Abbey Puckett; and nieces, Brenda, Neda, Judy, Janet and Bobbi.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.