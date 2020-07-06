Lester Lee Cassell, age 85, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, North Carolina. Mr. Cassell was born April 15, 1935 to the late Vera Icy Branscome Cassell and Ellis Samuel Cassell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Iola Boyd Cassell and sister Anita Cassell.

Mr. Cassell is survived by his children Peggy (Guydell) Slate; Daryl (Jo) Cassell; Gary Cassell (Tammy Davis); Melanie (Dennis) Puckett; sisters and brothers: Faye McGrady of Roanoke, Virginia; Oleon (Louise) Cassell of Hillsville, Virginia; Lois Hepler of Hot Springs, Virginia and Jerry (Joyce) Cassell of Mount Airy, North Carolina. Companion Shirley Semones; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Bluemont Cemetery with Elder Ed Bowman officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

