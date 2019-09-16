Home

Lester Zeno Gardner Obituary

Lester Zeno Gardner, 96, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Allene Gardner; parents, Abner and Mollie Frances Akers Gardner; grandson, Christopher Ron Belcher; 5 brothers; 2 sisters.

Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Darlene and Earl Talbert of Hillsville, and Reva and David Kopp of Hillsville; grandchildren, Crystal Vaughan and Casey Horton; great grandchildren, Lillian Vaughan and Shealon Williams; brother, Olen Gardner of Riner, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Gardner family.

Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
