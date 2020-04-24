Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Lincoln Lee Tobler Obituary

Lincoln Lee Tobler, 49, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home. Mr. Tobler was born in Galax, VA on November 10, 1970. Survivors include his son, Edward Tobler; daughter, Amber Hicks (Zeb); mother, Carol Cruise (Elwood); father Lincoln Tobler (Lora); sister, Lynn Goodson (Tony); brother, Michael Tobler; step-sister, Dina Reece (Thomas); step niece, Dionna Reece; special friends, Paul and Randy; dogs, Charlie and Boomer; and rooster, Fred.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held at the Tobler Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Puckett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel to go towards funeral expenses. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
