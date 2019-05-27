Home

VAUGHAN-GUYNN-McGRADY CHAPEL
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Linda Wilson
Linda Gay Wilson Obituary

Linda Gay Wilson, 74, of Woodlawn, passed away on Saturday, May, 25, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Wilson was born in Carroll County to the late Friel Dalton and Zenna Fowler. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two brothers; Cecil Edwin Dalton and Wayne "Bear" Dalton.

Survivors include her husband Roger L. Wilson, of the home; son and daughter-in-law Shannon and Karen Wilson of Woodlawn; grandchildren, Makayla and Savannah Wilson; and sisters Deloris Cabinum of Lincolnton, N.C., Carolyn Martin and husband Jerry of Pilot Mountain, N.C., Mildred Smith and husband Butch of Cana, Virginia. Several nieces and nephews are also survived.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Dalton Hill Christian Church at 2:00 PM with Pastor David Bays and Wade Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

The Wilson family wishes to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for all of their help and care.

Published in The Carroll News from May 27 to May 28, 2019
