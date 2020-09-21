1/
Lisa S. Beasley
Lisa S. Beasley, 60, of Strasburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Beasley was born in Radford, VA to the late Foy Johnson and Joyce Lineberry Surratt.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Beasley; son, Russell Beasley; siblings and spouses, Johnny and Linda Surratt, Reginia and Stephen Redd, and Gregory Surratt; and several special nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with burial will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Coulson Cemetery with Pastor George Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Thursday from 1:30 until 2:30 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
