Lloyd Hence Bowman, 81, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mr. Bowman was born in Laurel Fork to the late Daniel and Sarah Melton Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Nester Bowman.

Survivors include his siblings, Ileta Billings of Galax, Mallie Tuggle of Martinsville, and Luster Bowman and wife, Gloria of Laurel Fork and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Crystal Alderman, 323 Harmies Bottom Road, Laurel Fork, VA 24352. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.