1/
Lloyd Milton Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lloyd Milton Montgomery, age 69, of Hillsville, Virginia passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Lloyd was born August 20, 1950 in Mount Airy, North Carolina to the late Milton Orby and Wavy Mae Hawks Montgomery.

Lloyd is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Tony and Jerri Montgomery of Draper, Virginia; niece Patty Gray of Winston-Salem, several cousins and friends.

Graveside services and burial will be held at the Rome Church Cemetery, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Terry McMillan officiating. Visitation will be held at the cemetery from 11:00 AM until time for the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady P.O. Box 145 Hillsville, VA 24343 to assist with expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved