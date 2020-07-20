Lloyd Milton Montgomery, age 69, of Hillsville, Virginia passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Lloyd was born August 20, 1950 in Mount Airy, North Carolina to the late Milton Orby and Wavy Mae Hawks Montgomery.

Lloyd is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Tony and Jerri Montgomery of Draper, Virginia; niece Patty Gray of Winston-Salem, several cousins and friends.

Graveside services and burial will be held at the Rome Church Cemetery, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Terry McMillan officiating. Visitation will be held at the cemetery from 11:00 AM until time for the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady P.O. Box 145 Hillsville, VA 24343 to assist with expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com