LOIS J. WHITE, age 85, of Sylvatus in Carroll County, VA was called by the Lord into the realm of His glory, the morning of August 19th. She passed away in the home where she was born in 1935, surrounded by her loving husband and her devoted daughters. Lois was the married to Ralph W. White, June 18, 1955 and remained his faithful helper until her death. Although they lived briefly in Winston-Salem, all of her married life was spent in the home where she was born, developing her four children for their place in society and enjoying all things associated with gardening and tending her diverse collection of flowers. She was a devote member of Bethel Brethren in Christ Church and lover of southern Gospel music. Surviving her are her husband Ralph, four adult children, 10 grand-children, and 16 Great-grand-Children.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at Bethel Brethren in Christ Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Michael Blouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:30 until 11:00 AM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.