|
Lois Jean Kidd went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Pulaski, VA, the eldest child of Jack and Nellie Harrell. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie and brother, Donnie.
Jean and Johnnie lived in Carroll County, VA for many years where they were active members of First United Methodist Church of Hillsville and their community.
Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Louise "Deasy" Grady of Lynchburg, VA, daughter, Karen of Collinsville, VA, son Mark and wife Rebecca of Abingdon, VA, grandson, Corey Duncan and wife Jnel of Chesapeake, VA, granddaughter, Jenna Duncan and husband Jon of Seattle, WA, three great grandchildren, Conner, Camdyn, Caydence Duncan of Chesapeake, VA. Several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the care givers of Senior Home Share and Mountain Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Camp Dickenson, 801 Camp Dickenson Lane, Fries Virginia, 24330.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Hillsville with Pastor Robert Smith and Pastor Ty Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Hillsville from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Kidd family.