Lois Riggins Goad, 87, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living. Mrs. Goad was born in Carroll County to the late William Harris and Ada Horton Riggins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Connel Lee Vass and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Elliot "Curly" Goad; children and spouses, Greg and Dolores Vass of Galax, Ramona and Stacy Nelson of Galax, Darrell Goad and Ruth Poole of Austinville, Elaine and Steven Poole of Austinville, and Nile Goad of Spencer; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan Birchett, Taner and Justin Sifford, Ashleigh Poole, Tyler Newman, Garrett and Haley Helton and Taeley Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Chandler Dalton, Morgan Dalton, Maddox Sifford, and Braxton Helton.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Pastor Vernon Riggins officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb-Skyview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:00 until 1:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.