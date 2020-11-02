Lois Torbet Pinkerton, 89, born September 29, 1931, entered the presence of her Lord on November 1, 2020.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Olive Torbet, and her brother, Robert Torbet, all of Wayne NJ, and a granddaughter, Melinda Pinkerton, of Cedarville, OH.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 66 years, J. Alfred (Al) Pinkerton of Laurel Fork, VA (formerly of Dugspur, VA for over 50 years).

Lois was a loving mother to six children: Susan (Tom) Hilker of Elkhorn, WI; Jim (Lois) Pinkerton of Kernersville, NC; Steve (Tess) Pinkerton of Bemidji, MN; Mark (Bonnie) Pinkerton, of Cedarville, OH; Jean (Ed) Lanning of Hillsville, VA; and Cheryl (Rory) Patterson of Lynchburg, VA. She was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Lois is also survived by sister-in-law, Grace Torbet of Jekyll Island, GA, brother-in-law, Ed Howry, of Berlin, NH and many nieces and nephews.

Lois placed her trust in Jesus as a teen growing up on her family dairy farm in Wayne, NJ. She attended Wheaton College in Illinois, earning a teaching degree and studying music. There she met Al. They were married August 28, 1954. Lois taught third grade in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In 1958, Lois and Al moved to Dugspur, Virginia, and devoted their lives to the people and ministry of Calvary Bible Church and Mountain View Bible Camp. Specifically, Lois played the piano and organ, taught Sunday School, led choirs, organized Christmas and Easter programs, and served the camp in many ways, including camp cook. Lois taught piano lessons for years. Lois will be remembered as a faithful servant of the Lord whose life touched countless people.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Heritage Hall, Laurel Meadows, of Laurel Fork, VA for their loving and professional care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastors Brent Carrick and Russell Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the Cox Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain View Bible Camp, 1000 Double Cabin Road, Dugspur, VA 24325. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.