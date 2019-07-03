Louise Jane DeHaven, 107, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville. Mrs. DeHaven was born in Virginia to the late Annanias Tobias and Mary Jane Branscome. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Early DeHaven; son, Robert L. DeHaven; and sisters, Hassie Jackson, Edith Alderman, and Grace Smith.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Rachael F. DeHaven; grandsons and spouse, Stephen and Shana DeHaven and David B. DeHaven; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Alec, Sean, Ian, and Kjersten DeHaven; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Commonwealth Senior Living and Mountain Valley Hospice for their love and care of Mrs. DeHaven.

There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Semones Cemetery where there will be a graveside service with burial following. Pastor Tim Day will be officiating. There will be no visitation.