Louise Marie Frazier, 88, of Austinville passed away on Saturday, March 09, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wise and Gracie Bryant Beasley; husband, Claude Vernon Frazier; brother, James Robert Beasley.

Survivors include her sisters and brother-in-law, Berylene Tompkins of Austinville, and Leona and Roby sharp of Goodview, VA; sister-in-law, Cathy Beasley. A host of nieces and nephews also survive and fur babies.

The family would like to give a million thanks to her sister Berylene for the constant loving care she gave to Marie. May she be rewarded. The family request no food or friends at the home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter, 200 Fair Street,

Galax, VA 24333.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Burial will follow at Monta Vista Memory Gardens in Galax, VA. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Tuesday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.