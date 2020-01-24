Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Louise Bowman
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rome Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Rome Missionary Baptist Church
Louise W. Bowman, 76, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Northern Regional Hospital. Mrs. Bowman was born in West Virginia on June 14, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Amma B. Woods; husband, Bernard Bowman; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Tracy Bowman and Chad and Victoria Bowman all of Hillsville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rome Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dustin Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
