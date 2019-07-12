Mr. Loyd Benton Hawks, 83 of Cana, VA passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hillsville Rehab and Healthcare. He was born in Carroll County, VA May 16, 1936 to the late Loyd Burton and Venturia Hawks. Mr. Hawks bravely served in the U. S. Army and retired from Bassett Furniture. He is survived by his wife, Edith Combs Hawks; and his daughter and son-in-law, Delores and Randy Largen. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawks was preceded in death by a sister Louella Grimes and a brother Carol Hawks. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Monday, July 15, 2019 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Ford Christian Church Cemetery in Cana with full military honors conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard Mt. Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.