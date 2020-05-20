Lummie Laura Jones Edwards, 85, of Lambsburg, VA went home to be with her loved ones on Monday morning, May 18, 2020. Lummie was born June 29, 1934 in Carroll County, VA, to the late John B. Jones and Laura Tolbert Jones. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She retired from Renfro Corporation after 30 years of service in 1999. She then began her second career enjoying life, family, and continuing her great love of playing Rook and card games and managing Rook tournaments. She also served for a time as President of the Golden Agers at Webb Community Center in Cana where her participation in preparing the Wednesday lunches for local seniors brought her joy and fellowship with her friends. She was a faithful member of Rocky Ford Christian Church. Lummie loved and cherished deeply her children Gale and Jim Grow of Hampstead, Debbie and Richard Johnson of Lambsburg, Janie Edwards (deceased); grandchildren Shane and Teresa Gates, Daniel and Kim Gates, Nancy and Russ Throckmorton, Julie Grow Hundley (deceased), Earl and Marie Johnson, Laura Johnson Peery (deceased) and Seth Peery, Richard "Rick" Johnson and Tyler Wilmoth; great-grand-children John Daniel Gates, T.J. Hundley, Zachary Gates, Olivia Gates, Landon Horton Gates, Cameron Koehler Gates, Brandon Gates, Avery Throckmorton, Ada Peery, Evie Peery, Stephen Peery, and Nash Johnson (expected in July, 2020). Her former husband, Marcus Edwards, predeceased Lummie as did her brothers and sisters Eliza Golding, Garland Jones, John William Jones, Leara Byrd, Hanna "Anner" Beamer, Lannie Jones, Minnie Jones, Viola Gilliam, Beola Hooker, and Mabel Easter. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the dedicated staff of the Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hillsville for giving Lummie the attention and loving care she needed during her time with them.



