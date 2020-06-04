Or Copy this URL to Share

Lurene Bowman, 82, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Bowman was born in Carroll County to the late Everett and Carrie Boyd Willard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Bowman; son, John Bowman; and three brothers. Survivors include her children and spouses, Debra Alderman, Ed and B.J. Bowman, Tammy Bowman, Allen Bowman and Wanda Harbin, Loretta and Mark Stout, Kim and Tony Stockner, and Paulette and Jimmy Beasley; twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Willard Family Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ed Bowman and Pastor Garry Allen officiating. The family will have a drive-thru visitation at the cemetery from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the graveside service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com . Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

