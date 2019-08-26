Home

Lyndell Carylon Lemons Obituary

Lyndell Carylon Lemons, 76 of Galax, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Lemons was born in Pulaski, Virginia to the late George and Lyndell Cregger Gravley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Padron; and brothers, Larry Gravley, Arlin Gravley, William Gravley, PeeWee Gravley; grandson Alejandro Rafelo Worrell.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Lemons of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Ramon Ruiz of Hillsville, Sandra and Leon Arvizo of Hillsville, and Sherry Rosas of Hillsville ; son, Justin Yacoville of Galax; siblings and spouses, Kathy and Ronnie Rakes of Barren Springs, Theda and Clyde Light of Christiansburg, Doug Coble of Monroe, GA, Tony Gravley of Pulaski, and Eugene Gravley of Roanoke; special friend, Janice Snell of Radford; eleven grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Wilma Dalton and Shirley Alley officiating. Burial will follow in the Galax City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
