Machelle Burcham, 50, of Fancy Gap, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Opal Wilson.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Glenn Burcham of the home; son, Jacob Burcham; step-daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Christopher Thomas of Marion, Virginia; mother-in-law, Shirley Burcham of Fancy Gap; sisters and brothers in-law, Cheryl and Wayne Hines of Galax, Dawn and Terry Galyean of Galax and Cathy and Dean Farmer of fancy Gap; brothers and sisters in-law, Jerry and Mary Lee Wilson of Galax, Rickey and Donna Wilson of Galax and Kenneth and Peggy Burcham of Fancy Gap; three grandsons, Khalon, Lucas and Eli; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Burcham family.
Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019