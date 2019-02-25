Marie Ethel Sharp Lawson-Kirby, 90, of Woodlawn, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax. Mrs. Lawson was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Elmer and Missouri Burnett Sharp. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years and the father of her children, Sterlin V. Lawson; her second husband of 19 years, Richard Kyle Kirby; daughter, Brenda Lou Porterfield; two grandsons, Jack Thomas Mabe and Jason Paul Porterfield; and siblings, Wiley Sharp, Ila Mabe, Gertrude Coulson, Boyd Sharp, Almeda Bedsaul, Lura Belle Foreman, and Lester Sharp. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanette and Tommy Mabe of Woodlawn; brother, Wade Sharp of Woodlawn; grandchildren, April Vaughn and husband, Allen of Stokesdale, NC and Melinda Lineberry and husband, Justin of Woodlawn; great-grandchildren, Ryan Vaughn, Emma Porterfield, Connor Lineberry, and Linnie Lineberry; step-sons, Gary, Dennis, and Ronnie Kirby; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Zula Coleman of Hillsville and Ina Horton of Fancy Gap. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Coulson Church of the Brethren with Pastor Harold Boyd and Pastor Russell Payne officiating. Burial will follow in the Coulson Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the church prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.