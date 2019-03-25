Marie Thérése Zyvoloski, 89, of Laurel Fork Passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows Health and Rehab in Laurel Fork. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Zyvoloski; parents, George and Renee Jacquemin Doiselet.

Marie enjoyed a career as a seamstress.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony Joseph and Misty Coppock Zyvoloski of Laurel Fork; two granddaughters, Laurel Marie Zyvoloski and Caitlin Elise Zyvoloski.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Graveside Service and Burial will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the Twin County Humane Society or to the Mountain Valley Hospice. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgradychapel.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Zyvoloski family.