Mary Gladys Banks Combs, 90, of Woodlawn passed away on December 24, 2019 at Galax Health and Rehab. She was born to the late Joseph and Inez Banks of the Snake Creek Community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Creed Combs; infant daughter, Brenda Combs; grandson, Chris Dalton; and daughter-in-law, Betty Shelor Combs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Charlie, John, Glenn and Claude Banks, and her sisters Creola Rorrer, Iva Cassell, and Edna Largen.
She is survived by her son, Carlos Wayne Combs of Woodlawn; daughters and sons-in-law Barbara and Russell Danley of Rural Hall, NC; Linda and Leon Dalton of Radford, VA; grandchildren Angela Kanipe, Cynthia Allen, and Bryan Dalton; great grandchildren Maggie, Faith, Carson, and Eli Kanipe; Brooke and Connor Allen; Andrew, Nolan, and Jasmine Dalton. A special thank you to her caregiver and friend, Delores Carr.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville, following with services at 2:00 PM with Rev. Russell Vass officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Joy Ranch Road. Flowers are appreciated or friends may make a donation to the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Fund in care of Russell Branscome, 36 Quail Ridge Court, Galax, VA 24333. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Combs family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019