|
|
|
Mary Jeanette Horton, 84 of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Mrs. Horton was born in Mt. Airy, NC to the late Clarence and Mamie Davis Bartlett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Horton and brother, Clarence Bartlett, Jr.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David Horton of Galax, Richard and Pauline Horton of Hillsville, and Christopher and Sarah Horton of Woodlawn; sister, Jama Nickle of Tennessee; five grandchildren Afton Schmadeka and husband, Brandon, Louie Horton, Ashley Bailey & fiancé, Cody, Rose Horton, and Reid Horton; and four great-grandchildren, Isiah Horton, Haidyn Horton, Caleb Seachrist, and Ella Baily.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Amanda Hatfield Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillsville Christian Church 120 Edgewood Drive, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019