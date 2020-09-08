Mary Mitchell Arrington, 97, of Hillsville, formerly of Patrick County, VA passed away at 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Arrington was born in Carroll County, VA on November 18, 1922 to the late James Arthur and Lucinda Gardine Greer Mitchell. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Arrington, Jr and daughter, Carole Lee Arrington; sisters, Gladys Mitchell Cox, Georgia Mitchell Jennings and Eva Mitchell Wadsworth; and brothers, James Edward Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, and Baby Boy Mitchell.

Mary is survived by her sisters-in-laws, Sally Hooker of Claudeville, VA and Frankie Tilley of Mooresville, NC. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At the time of her death she resided with her niece and husband, Lynn and Gary Spencer. Her life was richly blessed by her family and friends.

It was Mary's decision to not have a funeral. She wanted her family and friends to stay safe during this pandemic. Mary will be buried in the Providence Community Cemetery, Patrick Springs, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dinwiddie Presbyterian Church, c/o Peggy Slate, 1151 Hanging Tree Road, Hillsville, VA 24342 or Providence Methodist Church, 1021 Providence Drive, Patrick Springs, VA 24133. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.