Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Mary Nancy Knott Smith

Mary Nancy Knott Smith Obituary

Mary Nancy Knott Smith, 90 of Hillsville and formerly of Pawley's Island, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Burch and Gladys Ray Knott; husband, Clarence Boyd Smith; and sister, Ruby Orenchick.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mike Mock; sons and daughter-in-law, Randy Smith, Jeff and Kathy Smith; brother, William Knott and wife, Edith; grandchildren, Jamie Mock, Crystal Atwood, Jessica Smith, and Sarah Smith; two great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service at a later date. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Smith family.

Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
