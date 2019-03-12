Mary Pauline Williams, 96, of Max Meadows, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her daughter's home in Galax. Mrs. Williams was born in Wythe County to the late Lonnie and Mabel Akers Porter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Winters Williams; son, Kyle Winters Williams, Jr.; four brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include her children, and spouses, Earl Clinton and Carolyn Williams of Poplar Camp, Naomi Faye and Pete Gravely of Pulaski, Margaret Louise Coble of Christiansburg, Larry Allen Williams of Max Meadows, Linda Delores Burnett of Galax, and Stephanie Ruth Halsey of Max Meadows; three sisters; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Bakers Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2:00 PM with Brother Jim Tunnell officiating. Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.