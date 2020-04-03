|
Mason Odell Hall, 72, of Austinville, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Hall was born in Carroll County to the late Elmer and Hattie Whitt Hall. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Douglas and Melvin; and sister, Ellen.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy L. Hall; children, Regina (Ronald) Stone, Danny Hall, and Timothy Hall; brothers, Russell Hall, Raymond Hall, Maynard Hall; sisters, Marie Lewis and Lura Jenkins; and grandchildren, Billy Odell Hall, Hunter Dillon Lineberry, and Mason Conner Lineberry.
A private graveside service was held at Shorts Creek Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020