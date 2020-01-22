|
Matthew Allen Chappell, 39 of Woodlawn, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Mr. Chappell was born in Pulaski, VA on November 11, 1980. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clayton and Ethel Chappell and maternal grandmother, Goldie Phillips.
Matthew was a member of the Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department and a long-time communications officer with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Twin County E-911 and NRV 911 Authority. He was involved in many different organizations and was very active throughout the community.
Survivors include his parents, Billy and Dreama Chappell of Woodlawn; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Melissa Chappell of Hillsville; special nephew, Caleb Chappell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastors Wendell Horton and Gary Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb-Skyview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020