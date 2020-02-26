Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
For more information about
Matthew Montgomery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Guy Montgomery


1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Matthew Guy Montgomery Obituary

Matthew Guy Montgomery, age 46, of Rural Hall, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, February 25,2020 in the Forsyth Medical Center.

Matthew was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 13, 1973 to Jay and Linda Reavis Montgomery.

In addition to his parents of Fancy Gap, Virginia, he is survived by his wife Kasey Newman Montgomery of Rural Hall, North Carolina; two daughters Mia Montgomery and Ally Montgomery of Geneva, Illinois, sisters and brother-in-law Jayne and Steve Hall of Hillsville, Virginia; Kelly Worrell of Woodlawn, Virginia; brother Mike Montgomery and Lori of Fairborn, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law Allen and Debbie Newman.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made to the National Foundation, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -