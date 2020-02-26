|
|
|
Matthew Guy Montgomery, age 46, of Rural Hall, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, February 25,2020 in the Forsyth Medical Center.
Matthew was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 13, 1973 to Jay and Linda Reavis Montgomery.
In addition to his parents of Fancy Gap, Virginia, he is survived by his wife Kasey Newman Montgomery of Rural Hall, North Carolina; two daughters Mia Montgomery and Ally Montgomery of Geneva, Illinois, sisters and brother-in-law Jayne and Steve Hall of Hillsville, Virginia; Kelly Worrell of Woodlawn, Virginia; brother Mike Montgomery and Lori of Fairborn, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law Allen and Debbie Newman.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made to the National Foundation, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020