Matthew Patrick Landreth age 43 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and formerly of Fries, Virginia passed away Monday in the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Matt was born in Galax, Virginia on September 2, 1976 to Robert Kyle and Glenda Faye Sayers Landreth. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother and best friend Chris Landreth.
He is survived by his mother Faye Landreth of Fries, Virginia; uncle Bill Landreth; aunts and uncle Dorothy Settles; Wanda and Rodney Hall; Shirley Russell; little sis Carrie Anauo; friends in South Carolina (to many to mention by name) and his special companion Charlotte.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 2:00 PM in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Ricky Iroler, Pastor Greg Burnett and Pastor Stacy Redd officiating. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 PM until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Flowers will be appreciated. Friends are reminded to remember the Red Cross Blood Drive when it is in your area and donate a pint of blood in memory of Matt.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019