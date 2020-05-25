Maurice Redell Goad, age 85, of Hillsville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the Carrington Place at Botetourt Commons in Daleville, VA. Redell was born in Dugspur, Virginia on January 11, 1935 to the late Thomas Wert Goad and Viola Della Burnett Goad. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Theren, Mawyer and Darrell and sister Frances Horton. Redell was born, grew up spent most of his life in Dugspur and Hillsville. He enlisted and proudly served ten (10) years in the U S Air Force. He retired after many years from the Radford Arsenal. He was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Dugspur. Being a loving and giving person, he was always close with his brothers, sisters and family. Redell is survived by his daughter Maurica King; son Shannon Goad and Laura Sumner; grandson Cameron King. Also surviving are sisters: Alice Stanley, Margie McMillan and James; Darlene Hollandsworth and Roger; and sister-in law Margaret Goad (Theren), and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, may 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Reece Cemetery, Dugspur, Virginia with Dr. Ricky Atkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 46 Hunters Ridge Road, Dugspur, VA 24325 Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady, Hillsville, Virginia is serving the Goad family. Online condolences may be made at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
Published in The Carroll News from May 25 to May 26, 2020.