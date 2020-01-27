|
Max Rudolph Jenkins, 71, of Pulaski, VA passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Catawba Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Elmo and JoAnna Bell McGrady Jenkins.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-laws, Angie and Terry Thompson of Vandalia, IL, and Charlene and Chris Lail of Jamesville, NY; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Wayne Spraker; brothers, Grady Jenkins of Pulaski, and Leon Jenkins of Dallas, TX; grandsons, Paul Kistler, Matthew Kistler, Jordan Lail, and Johnathan Lail; granddaughter, Kaitilyn Kistler; three great grandchildren, Berklee, Dawson and Ava.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the Harding Jenkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jenkins family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020