Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Rudolph Jenkins

Send Flowers
Max Rudolph Jenkins Obituary

Max Rudolph Jenkins, 71, of Pulaski, VA passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Catawba Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Elmo and JoAnna Bell McGrady Jenkins.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-laws, Angie and Terry Thompson of Vandalia, IL, and Charlene and Chris Lail of Jamesville, NY; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Wayne Spraker; brothers, Grady Jenkins of Pulaski, and Leon Jenkins of Dallas, TX; grandsons, Paul Kistler, Matthew Kistler, Jordan Lail, and Johnathan Lail; granddaughter, Kaitilyn Kistler; three great grandchildren, Berklee, Dawson and Ava.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the Harding Jenkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jenkins family.

Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -