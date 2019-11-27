|
|
Maylease Mabe, 81 of Hillsville, VA formally of Cana, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living. Mrs. Mabe was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Norman & Irene Combs Mabe. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mabe, brother Elder Edward Bowman, sisters, Aylease Hawks, and Betty Bowman.
Survivors include two sons & daughter-in-law, Steven & Janet Mabe, Mt. Airy NC, Keith Mabe, Low Gap. NC; brother & sister-in-law, Berlie & Patsy Bowman of Bowling Green, KY; Grandchildren, Lathan Mabe, Kelsey Mabe, Blake Pastrana, Johnathan Mabe, Renee Haney, and Misty Slate; four great grandchildren, Kobe Slate, Kayson Slate, Kylan Slate, and Aubrey Mabe; special friend, Elder Ronald Bowman also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11: 00 AM at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, with Elder Eddie Bunn and Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Mabe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019