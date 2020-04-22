|
|
|
Maynard Ray Dalton, 75, of Sparta, NC passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. Mr. Dalton was born in Carroll County, VA to the late William Rosevelt and Lockie Odessa Nester Dalton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ella Rose Dalton.
Survivors include his children, Loretta Hawks of Madison, NC, Lorraine Cox and husband, Russ of Galax, George Clifton Dalton of Sparta, NC and Mackey Dalton of Sparta, NC; siblings, Avis Dalton and wife, Bonnie of Mt. Airy, NC, Glen Dalton of Bristol, TN, Lois Wilde of Hillsville, Lorna Bowman of Dublin, VA, Ricky Dalton, and Mamie Smith of Bristol, TN; grandchildren, Gabby Cox of Galax, Mason Hawks of Madison, NC, Joey Cox of Galax, Mackston Bledsoe of Madison, NC, Tyler Hawks of Madison, NC and Justin Brim of Madison, NC; special sister-in-law, Helen Dalton; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service with burial will be held at Gladesboro Cemetery with Elder Russ Cox officiating. The family will receive friends at the home on Saturday, April 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020